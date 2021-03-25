Godzilla vs Kong bequeathed to the big screen and HBO Max. The film that faces the most famous monsters of the cinema has a good rating on the Rotten Tomatoes page, where the specialized press praises its plot and the combat between the two titans.

The web offers 88% positive reviews, out of a total of 22 reviews . Although more media reviews and public criticism are yet to be added, the score is a sign that the feature film will make more than one viewer happy.

Godzilla vs Kong gets a great score from critics. Photo: Rotten Tomatoes

New trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong

Godzilla vs. Kong will have only one winner: there will be no draw, according to director

“I just wanted this to feel like a real showdown. I wanted you to stay away from this. I wanted there to be no more arguing on the playground. This is the decisive one. You don’t have to debate it anymore. You watch this movie. That’s Godzilla, that’s King Kong. They are hitting each other. You win and that’s it, “he said. Adam Wingard.

Godzilla vs. Kong: release date

Initially, the film’s release date was scheduled for March 2020. However, the health crisis caused by the coronavirus forced the production to reschedule its release for March 31, 2021, both for cinemas and for HBO Max.

Synopsis of Godzilla vs. Kong

Two of the most powerful forces engage in spectacular combat that shakes the foundations of humanity. Monarch embarks on uncharted territory to discover the origins of these two titans “in a last-ditch effort to try to save Earth.”