Godzilla vs. Kong, the feature film directed by Adam Wingard, is surprising both connoisseurs and outsiders of the Monsterverse due to its premiere in various countries around the world. Much has been speculated about the result, since fiction will face the most iconic titans of cinema.

As for the result, the winner and loser of the match will soon cause controversy among the fans. Meanwhile, social networks were invaded by memes about the launch and even reactions from those who could already see the tape.

Godzilla vs. Kong – official synopsis

At a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future puts Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet engage in battle.

What they are both unaware of is that they are being manipulated into war by evil organizations. Meanwhile, Monarch embarks on uncharted territory to discover the origins of these two titans, in a last-ditch effort to try to save Earth.

Godzilla vs. Kong It opens on the following dates, depending on the country:

Mexico: March 24 (in theaters)

Colombia: March 25 (in theaters)

Argentina: March 26 (in theaters)

Ecuador: March 26 (in theaters)

Paraguay: March 26 (in theaters)

Chile: April 15 (in theaters)

United States: March 31 (in theaters and HBO Max).