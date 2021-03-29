Godzilla vs. Kong, the top film of the Monsterverse, has reached movie theaters around the world and is giving something to talk about on social media. “Spectacular, energizing and brutal” are some of the qualifications given by specialized critics and enthusiastic fans.

After their independent installments, the most iconic titans of cinema star in an unmissable rivalry and confrontation, so there were very positive expectations from the box office despite the current coronavirus pandemic. However, nobody expected a premiere as successful as the one obtained.

According to Box Office Mojo, Godzilla vs. Kong had a grossing of $ 122 million this weekend at the global box office, leaving behind the best estimates of $ 90 million. Without a doubt, a resounding success that will keep the Monsterverse alive.

In this way, the film, directed by Adam Wingard, left far behind the records achieved by other cinematographic promises such as Tenet, The New Mutants or Wonder Woman 1984.

Godzilla vs. Kong – official synopsis

At a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future puts Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet engage in battle.

What they are both unaware of is that they are being manipulated into war by evil organizations. Meanwhile, Monarch embarks on uncharted territory to discover the origins of these two titans, in a last-ditch effort to try to save Earth.