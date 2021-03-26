Godzilla vs. Kong It is days away from its premiere in the United States and various parts of the world, both for cinemas such as HBO Max, but in countries such as Mexico and China its launch was early.

The movie, which has fans of the Monsterverse excited by the encounter of the titans, save the presence of one more character: Mechagodzilla.

When is Godzilla vs. Kong in Peru?

While Godzilla vs. Kong has already premiered in Mexico, the arrival of the film in Latin America will depend on each country. In some it will be in this month of March, while in others it will be in April. In the case of Peru, viewers will have to wait until June, the month that HBO Max confirmed the launch of its service in our country. In the case of cinemas, companies are expected to give a reopening date for their cinemas.

Release dates for Godzilla vs. Kong in Latin America

The film opens on the following dates, depending on the country:

Mexico: March 24 (in theaters)

Colombia: March 25 (in theaters)

Argentina: March 26 (in theaters)

Ecuador: March 26 (in theaters)

Paraguay: March 26 (in theaters)

Chile: April 15 (in theaters)

United States: March 31 (in theaters and HBO Max).

Synopsis of Godzilla vs. Kong

Two of the most powerful forces engage in spectacular combat that shakes the foundations of humanity. Monarch embarks on uncharted territory to discover the origins of these two titans “in a last-ditch effort to try to save Earth.”