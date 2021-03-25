Godzilla vs. Kong is a week away from its premiere in the United States and various parts of the world, both for cinemas such as HBO Max, but in countries such as Mexico and China its launch has been advanced.

The new movie of the Monsterverse has fans excited by the encounter of the titans, but also by the presence of the one who would be the true villain of the film: Mechagodzilla.

New trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong

Godzilla vs. Kong and its premiere in Mexico

Through its social networks, Warner Bros Mexico confirmed that the long-awaited film by director Adam Wingard is now available in theaters in that country. To the surprise of the fans, the c inta arrives before the US, where its launch has been scheduled for March 31 .

Where to see Godzilla vs. Kong in Mexico?

According to the Milenio de México portal, the availability of theaters will depend on the region where the viewer is located. In the case of Mexico City, the chain Cinépolis enabled rooms to see the tape.

Godzilla vs Kong can also be seen on HBO Max. Photo: Capture Cinepolis

In Monterrey, Nuevo Léon, Cinépolis did the same and was joined by Epic Cinemas Metropolitan Center. In Guadalajara, Jalisco, Godzilla vs. Kong in Cinema Plaza San Javier, Movie Center and Kristal Cinemas.

Can you see Godzilla vs. Kong by HBO Max in Mexico and Latin America?

At the moment, no. HBO Max announced that its service will arrive in Latin America from June 2021

Synopsis of Godzilla vs. Kong

Two of the most powerful forces engage in spectacular combat that shakes the foundations of humanity. Monarch embarks on uncharted territory to discover the origins of these two titans “in a last-ditch effort to try to save Earth.”

Godzilla vs. Kong will have only one winner: there will be no draw, according to director

“I just wanted this to feel like a real showdown. I wanted you to stay away from this. I wanted there to be no more arguing on the playground. This is the decisive one. You don’t have to debate it anymore. You watch this movie. That’s Godzilla, that’s King Kong. They are hitting each other. You win and that’s it, “he said. Adam Wingard.