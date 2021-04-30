Godzilla vs. Kong has already been released in various parts of the world, but Peruvian fans wonder when the film will be available in the country.

The film, which has the followers of Monsterverse excited by the encounter of the titans, save the presence of one more character: Mechagodzilla.

When is Godzilla vs. Kong in Latin America?

After its premiere in theaters in Mexico and various parts of the region, Godzilla vs. Kong announced on his official page that will be available from next Thursday, May 6 for purchase or rent in online services and video on demand. Among them are: Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video store, Google Play, Claro Video, Izzi, Total Play, Megacable, Axtel and Microsoft Store.

Last March, the Warner Bros film had a first release in theaters in Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Ecuador, Paraguay, Chile and the United States. Now, the studio gives fans an opportunity to view the history of the Monsterverse legally online.

Premiere of Godzilla vs Kong on HBO Max for Peru and the rest of Latin America

As confirmed earlier in the year, HBO Max will be available in the region from June. The arrival of streaming will allow users to watch Godzilla vs Kong, Mortal Kombat and more Warner Bros premieres online.

HBO Max will arrive in Peru and Latin America in June 2021. Photo: HBO Max Twitter

Godzilla vs. Kong

Synopsis of Godzilla vs. Kong

Two of the most powerful forces engage in spectacular combat that shakes the foundations of humanity. Monarch embarks on uncharted territory to discover the origins of these two titans “in a last-ditch effort to try to save Earth.”