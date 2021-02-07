Godzilla vs. Kong has all fans of action excited and giant monsters capable of devastating cities in minutes. Unlike other films, this one will face the most iconic titans of cinema to determine who is the true king of the Monsterverse.

Everyone has their favorite, but only one will prevail in the contest. After so much speculation about the result, a new advance for Japan shows us that it will not be as uneven as several predicted by the height of Kong, who will use a giant hammer to counter the attacks of his rival.

Watch here the new trailer for Godzilla Vs. Kong

Godzilla vs. Kong – official synopsis

At a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future puts Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet engage in battle.

What they are both unaware of is that they are being manipulated into war by evil organizations. Meanwhile, Monarch embarks on uncharted territory to discover the origins of these two titans, in a last-ditch effort to try to save Earth.

Godzilla vs. Kong: release date

Initially, the film’s release date was scheduled for March 2020. However, the health crisis caused by the coronavirus forced the production to reschedule its release for March 31, 2021, both for theaters and for HBO Max.