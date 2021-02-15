A new trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong has been revealed. On this occasion, the story seems to be giving Gojira a new plus over the gorilla.

The fourth Legendary and Warner Bros film is weeks away from release, something that has fans counting down the days to find out which of the two titans will be the great victor in this epic battle.

With the promotion stage started a month ago, the audience liked the first preview of the film, but it also presented us with more than one scene in favor of Kong’s triumph. This has started to change as more images are published, as some of them put the popular at an advantage. King of monsters.

New Godzilla vs Kong trailer

The production presented on February 14 a trailer that includes several new takes of the next premiere of the Monsterverse, which will hit HBO Max in late March.

Most of the New images show Kong as the underdog in fights against Godzilla already a gorilla in difficulties having to fight on a ship. As more than one anticipated, the water will play against him. On the other hand, we see a Gojira pushing Kong against a building and other small action segments.

The feature film stars Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, Alexander Skarsgard, Rebecca Hall, and Brian Tyree Henry. Warner Bros confirmed that the new installment will serve as a sequel to Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2017) and Kong: Skull Island (2018).

Godzilla vs. Kong will be released on March 31, 2021 .