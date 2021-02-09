Last Sunday, February 7, a new Godzilla vs. Kong, a film that has fans of the Monsterverse counting the days to its premiere.

With unseen footage, there’s one moment in particular that fans are highlighting: Godzilla’s hit on Kong. Recall that the first preview of the film, it was seen how the gorilla is somewhat allied with humanity, since it is expected to fight against the titan that is hidden in the sea. Without an identified villain, fans are hoping both characters will team up to defeat a greater threat.

Japanese Godzilla vs. Kong

While we wait for a new trailer, the images from Japan let us see the return of godzilla’s hit to Kong . The video gives us another perspective of the fight of the titans on the aircraft carrier, where we already see a gorilla surprised by the strength of Gōjira.

Regardless of who wins the fight between these two titans, the film promises the viewer epic scenes. In addition, moments of action in a city full of civilians and a journey inside Earth are expected. The previews have let us see Kong fighting against Nozuki Y Warbat, monsters that have also been included in the film.

The latest installment of the Legendary Monsterverse, Godzilla vs Kong, will premiere on March 31 in theaters and also through HBO Max. At the moment, there is no launch scheduled for Latin America.

Godzilla vs. Kong: the fight will be brutal, film will not be suitable for minors

As indicated by the website ComicBook, the tape will count the grade PG-13, which is not suitable for children under thirteen years of age. This is a sign of the kind of combat that Godzilla and King Kong will have, which could include gory and explicit scenes.