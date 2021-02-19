Since the release of Godzilla vs. Kong, many fans are waiting to find out which of the two powerful monsters will emerge victorious after their epic battle.

Although a trailer about the action tape has already been released, a new television spot has come to light. The video, which has been shared in different social media, begins with a shocking phrase: “Godzilla will come for Kong.”

Following this premise, the two giants cry out before their battle and show their great power by destroying part of the city with minimal effort. Also, a voice is heard at the end of the commercial that assures that the world needs the help of Kong.

Godzilla vs. Kong – official synopsis

At a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future puts Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet engage in battle.

What they are both unaware of is that they are being manipulated into war by evil organizations. Meanwhile, Monarch embarks on uncharted territory to discover the origins of these two titans, in a last-ditch effort to try to save Earth.

Godzilla vs. Kong: release date

Initially, the film’s release date was scheduled for March 2020. However, the health crisis caused by the coronavirus forced the production to reschedule its release for March 31, 2021, both for theaters and for HBO Max.