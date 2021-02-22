Godzilla vs Kong is only a few weeks away from its big premiere and its fans are excited to know who will be the winner in this fight of the titans.

The film, which plans to unite two of the great monsters in the history of cinema, has already released a first trailer, which has achieved great popularity on social networks. Following the images, a new international poster and additional information regarding the plot have been revealed.

New poster of Godzilla vs Kong

Godzilla vs Kong is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Photo: Legendary Entertainment

As we see in the image, Godzilla and Kong are fighting under the sea, an element that will put the gorilla in danger. Also, a large number of naval ships appear on the scene that are shown destroyed by the ferocity of the attack.

Regarding the new information on the tape, Comicbook indicates that the story will be located 40 years from Kong: Skull Island and four from Godzilla: King of the Monsters. On the other hand, it is mentioned that in the first sequences the growth of the gorilla will be explained through time jumps until reaching the present. It was clarified that neither character will be a hero or a villain.

Godzilla vs. Kong – official synopsis

At a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future puts Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet engage in battle.

What they are both unaware of is that they are being manipulated into war by evil organizations. Meanwhile, Monarch embarks on uncharted territory to discover the origins of these two titans, in a last-ditch effort to try to save Earth.

Godzilla vs. Kong: release date

The film’s release date was originally scheduled for March 2020. However, the health crisis caused by the coronavirus forced the production to reschedule its release for March 31, 2021, for both theaters and HBO Max .