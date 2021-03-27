Godzilla vs. Kong is the feature film that shows the confrontation between the two most powerful monsters of the seventh art. The film has been released in various countries around the world and has received positive reviews from the specialized press.

However, there are people who do not know the true reason for the combat between the two titans, which originates in films prior to the premiere of Godzilla vs. Kong. Following, We will show you the films that you must see to understand the story .

King Kong vs. Godzilla (1962)

A scientific expedition organized by Mr. Tako, president of a pharmaceutical company, travels to Farou Island to collect red berries with strong sleeping powers. On the island they will discover a giant gorilla that they will take to Tokyo.

The gigantic ape will later be used by the authorities to arrest Godzilla, released after the explosion of the iceberg that held him prisoner, both monsters will fight on Mount Fuji.

Godzilla (2019)

The cryptozoologists of the Monarch agency try to confront a group of huge monsters, including his own Godzilla. Together they try to resist the onslaught of Mothra, Rodan or the last nemesis of humanity: King Ghidorah. These ancient creatures will do everything possible to survive, putting the existence of human beings on the planet at risk.

Kong: Skull Island (2017)

In the 1970s, a group of explorers and soldiers are recruited to travel to a mysterious island in the Pacific. Without knowing it, they will be invading the domain of the mythical Kong, the giant gorilla king of this island. It will be Marlow, a peculiar inhabitant of the place, who will teach them the secrets of Skull Island, as well as the rest of the monstrous beings that inhabit it.