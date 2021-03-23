Godzilla vs Kong is a week away from its premiere in the cinema and on HBO Max. The new movie of the Monsterverse has fans excited by the encounter of the titans, but also by the presence of the one who would be the true villain of the film.

The plot, which plans to unite two of the great monsters in film history, released a first trailer weeks ago, which achieved great popularity on social networks. In the images we not only saw the two protagonists, but also a reference to Mechagodzilla.

As the days passed, there was not only speculation about his presence in the film, but also about the role he would play in the plot. Now, and thanks to a trailer aired in China, we have the first look and debut of the character.

Before this release, the director of Godzilla vs Kong, Adam Wingard, had already surprised fans by confirming the presence of this character on his Instagram account. “The cat is out of the bag,” he wrote while holding an action figure of Mechagodzilla.

Everything indicates that the Titans will be forced to fight together against this threat.

Synopsis of Godzilla vs. Kong

Two of the most powerful forces engage in spectacular combat that shakes the foundations of humanity. Monarch embarks on uncharted territory to discover the origins of these two titans “in a last-ditch effort to try to save Earth.”

Godzilla vs. Kong: release date

Initially, the film’s release date was scheduled for March 2020. However, the health crisis caused by the coronavirus forced the production to reschedule its release for e l March 31, 2021, for both theaters and HBO Max. In the case of China, the tape will be available on the 26th of the same month.