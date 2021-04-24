Director of Godzilla vs Kong recently answered the question: ‘But which of the two won?’ Was it the monkey or was it the lizard? The answer may be obvious, but Adam Wingard decided to make it clear once and for all in a question and answer session on reddit.

This answer will contain a direct spoiler for the movie, so you can continue reading under that warning. The director of one of the most successful films during the pandemic was direct in his Reddit AMA, Adam Wingard he said it like this: ‘Godzilla definitely won. He killed Kong. Kong revived. I consider that event outside of the mecha fight. But, as they say: Godzilla won the fight, but Kong won the movie. ‘

Godzilla vs Kong an instant hit

So, that’s the response from the director’s movie. HBO MAX most successful this year. If someone asks you ‘Hey, who’s stronger?’ The correct answer is always ‘what the director says’. So, even if there are theories from the fandom about whether this decision is fair or not, you will always have to listen to those who create these films. But, if you still have hopes of seeing your favorite monkey fight Godzilla, we regret to inform you that the director does not plan to return to the game. Monsterverse.

This was made known in a recent IGN Fan Fest. That although he does not know what the future holds, for the moment the answer is a resounding No. This is the last film that he will direct from the cinematographic universe of HBO MAX he had in his hands. He even affirmed with Collider, that there is no post-credits scene of the film Godzilla vs Kong because the one they had filmed was used for the original montage. They did this because they did not want to say what the heading would be or whether the Monsterverse.

