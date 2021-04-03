The new MonsterVerse movie, Godzilla vs. Kong, has at least two tributes to the Neon Genesis Evangelion anime

Before it was released Godzilla vs. Kong, and quite apart from MonsterVerse, the film of Shin godzilla. That was in 2016 and is the most recent tape of the King of monsters produced by TOHO.

The fact is that this production was directed by Shinji higuchi, and also by Hideaki anno. The latter is the creator of Neon Genesis Evangelion. Perhaps due to the above, this new film has tributes to its popular anime.

The first tribute leaked from before this film came out. That is in the image where Godzilla faces Kong on an aircraft carrier.

Before both Titans fight over the unfortunate ship, the first one attacks underwater. This is a reference to episode eight of Evangelion, when Asuka langley arrives in Japan.

That’s when you wear your drive EVE and the Angel Gaghiel go into action. It’s a pretty obvious and obvious reference.

Does Godzilla vs Kong have post credits scene?

As for the second, it would correspond to the first episode of the anime. Is when Walter simmons, played by the Mexican actor Demián Bichir, asks the son of Dr. Serizawa that activates Mechagodzilla.

Some believe that the way he does it is an analogy to the way of proceeding of Gendo ikari toward Shinji. That’s when he orders you to get on the EVA Unit-01. That is one of the most iconic moments in this series.

Clear references to Evangelion in Godzilla vs. Kong

Returning a little to the issue of the appearance of Angel Gaghiel in Neon Genesis Evangelion, the video that accompanies this note allows us to appreciate part of this battle. Only its size compared to EVE from Asuka it was colossal.

In the case of Godzilla vs. Kong, as both titans have similar heights, which makes the battle more even. Just a daring plan from Misato it was what ultimately allowed us to defeat this powerful adversary.

Regarding the scene of Shinji, remains just as emotional many years after the series came out. It is certainly great that the team in charge of the film decided to be inspired by this work of Anno.

Who knows if they are the only references. There are occasions that some easter eggs or Easter eggs go unnoticed at the time, only to be discovered later. They even remain hidden for a few years.

