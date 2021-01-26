In recent years, monster and fantasy movies have become very popular in Hollywood. The next premiere of Godzilla vs Kong is proof of this.

Two months after its arrival in theaters and HBO Max, the film has fans of the Monsterverse enthusiastic, especially Guillermo del Toro, director who has spoken about the film and the crossover that he hopes to see one day.

Through his Twitter account, a social network that he often uses to stay in touch with his fans, the Mexican expressed an idea that has been widely commented: a tape with Godzilla, Kong and the Pacific Rim universe .

Guillermo del Toro on Twitter Photo: @ RealGDT / Twitter

“Personally, I would love to see the neon naval battles, the demolition of buildings, because secretly, maybe, the Pacific Rim universe coexists in the Kaijuverse from Legendary and maybe one day they can join! I speak only as a fan, by the way. There are NO plans to return, ”he shared.

Although it is not a film that is going to be developed, since the idea arises from the Mexican as a fan of this type of plot, more than one follower did not hesitate to support it.

Long before the Monsterverse was created, Pacific Titans it burst into theaters in 2013. Directed by Guillermo del Toro, who was said, at the time, to be the best choice to head the project, the filmmaker used the film to express his passion for the kaiju genre, delivering unique and impressive creatures. in the film.

Release date of Godzila vs. Kong

The film will arrive on March 26, 2021 to HBO Max and theaters . The story stars Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, Alexander Skarsgard, Rebecca Hall, and Brian Tyree Henry. Warner Bros confirmed that this new installment will serve as a sequel to Godzilla: king of the monsters (2017) and Kong: skull island (2018).