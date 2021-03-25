Godzilla vs. Kong is the film that will show us the long-awaited duel between two of the most powerful monsters in eastern and western fiction. The action tape has already been released in some countries of the world, after undergoing several changes in its release dates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the launch has already occurred in some theaters in Latin America, this March 31 is the date from which people subscribed to HBO Max will be able to enjoy the film, which has already garnered several positive reviews.

In this note we explain what to do to enjoy the full movie via HBO Max from where you are and what are the release dates in different countries.

When is Godzilla vs. Kong?

Godzilla vs. Kong opens on the following dates, depending on the country:

Mexico: March 24 (in theaters)

Colombia: March 25 (in theaters)

Argentina: March 26 (in theaters)

Ecuador: March 26 (in theaters)

Paraguay: March 26 (in theaters)

Chile: April 15 (in theaters)

United States: March 31 (in theaters and HBO Max).

Godzilla vs. Kong

How to watch Godzilla vs. Kong?

Godzilla vs. Kong opens in theaters in countries where this activity is underway, such as the United States, Mexico and Colombia. Similarly, the full movie can be seen through the HBO Max streaming service, which is not yet available in Latin America.

Where to see Godzilla vs. Kong online on HBO Max?

In the United States, you can watch Godzilla vs. Kong online and from various devices through HBO Max, a streaming service that costs $ 15 a month. This platform will only be available in Peru and other Latin American countries at the end of June 2021.

However, it is possible to watch the film from any country thanks to a VPN, a software that allows you to disguise your location and transfer it virtually to any corner of the world. With it, you can pretend that you are in the United States to access HBO Max.

The most popular VPNs are NordVPN and ExpressVPN, which can be added as a plug-in in Google Chrome or downloaded from the Play Store for use on mobile devices.

What is Godzilla vs. Kong?

Godzilla vs. Kong, as his name implies, will show us the confrontation between the greatest titans of the Monsterverse: the giant reptile Godzilla and the huge primate King kong. According to the film’s director, Adam Wingard, the battle will have only one winner.

“I just wanted this to feel like a real showdown. I wanted you to stay away from this. I wanted there to be no more arguing on the playground. This is the decisive one. You don’t have to debate it anymore. You watch this movie. That’s Godzilla, that’s King Kong. They are hitting each other. You win and that’s it, “he said.

However, the synopsis also explains that evil organizations will attempt to manipulate both monsters. Another detail that generates great expectation is the appearance of Mechagodzilla, rumored by some as the great villain of the film.

Synopsis of Godzilla vs. Kong

At a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future puts Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle.

What they are both unaware of is that evil organizations seek to manipulate them for war. Meanwhile, Monarch embarks on uncharted territory to discover the origins of these two titans, in a last-ditch effort to try to save Earth.