What was anticipated happened. Godzilla vs. Kong was not only presented as one of the most anticipated releases of 2021, but also one of the titles of the Show that fans wanted to see.

Its official premiere had been announced for March 31, 2021, but, with the passage of time, Warner Bros announced that countries such as Mexico and China would have an early launch.

After its presentation in the Asian giant, what the specialized media announced happened, Godzilla vs. Kong kept the local box office and positioned himself as the best international premiere since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

According to figures from Deadline, the film closed last Sunday with $ 121 billion dollars obtained at different points worldwide. Only $ 70 billion came from China alone.

Before its release, Christopher Nolan’s Tenet held the title of the highest-grossing premiere amid the health crisis, with a total of $ 53 billion in its opening weekend alone. His cumulative total was $ 363,000,000.

Godzilla vs. Kong continues to grow at the box office, especially with its next premiere in the United States and Latin America.

What is Godzilla vs. Kong?

Two of the most powerful forces engage in spectacular combat that shakes the foundations of humanity. Monarch embarks on uncharted territory to discover the origins of these two titans “in a last-ditch effort to try to save Earth.”