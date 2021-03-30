The premiere of Godzilla vs. Kong has been a success, so the director Adam Wingard is getting great deals. One of these is nothing less than a reinvention of the Thundercats, the animated series from the 80s starring cosmic felines that marked an entire generation.

“No one on this planet knows or has thought about Thundercats as much as I do. I saw this as an opportunity to make a new kind of sci-fi fantasy show movie that people have never seen before, “the director told Deadline, making clear his passion for the show.

On the tone of the film, Adam Wingard explained that he is committed to the mythology, characters and even colors of the original series. “I want to make a Thundercats movie that takes you back to that 80s aesthetic,” he said. This statement made fans fearful that the new version will lose the essence of the animated series.

“I don’t want to reinvent her appearance. Nor do I want to do it in live action. I don’t want him to look like Cats. I want to make a movie that you’ve never seen before. A hybrid CGI movie that has a hyper-realistic look and somehow bridges the gap between cartoons and CGI, ”explained the filmmaker.

Regarding the making of the film, he announced that it is in the early stages, but already has a creative partner to develop the script. “I want to rewrite it with my friend Simon Barrett [conocido por A horrible way to die y You’re next]”.