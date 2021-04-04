Following their respective standalone films, Godzilla and Kong finally clashed in the latest installment of the Monsterverse. “Spectacular, energizing and brutal” are some of the qualifications given by specialized critics and enthusiastic fans, which guarantees a promising future for the film franchise.

Despite its overwhelming success around the world, many believe that Godzilla vs. Kong is about the peak moment of the Monsterverse and there are no other creatures that are up to him to continue the saga. In this regard, the screenwriter Max Borestein spoke with Collider to affirm that more films could be made.

“The main objective was to build the history of these two characters and put them together, like The Avengers, but that does not mean that there cannot be other films that unite them again”, were the words of the scriptwriter for the specialized medium.

“I hope there are more, but I have no idea. If this movie is not the peak, at least it is the plateau that we all hoped to reach. This is the point we all wanted to get to from the beginning, so I’m looking forward to whatever is going to be done with this franchise, “he continued.

Godzilla vs. Kong: smashing box office makes it a global hit

According to Box Office Mojo, Godzilla vs. Kong grossed $ 122 million this weekend at the global box office. In this way, the film left far behind the records achieved by other cinematographic promises such as Tenet, The New Mutants or Wonder Woman 1984.