Since the recent world premiere of Godzilla vs. Kong, film directed by Adam Wingard, the reactions in the public have been very positive. Also, the specialized critic placed it as a success.

However, many expected to see a post-credit scene from the film. For this reason, Wingard, in an interview with Games Radar, he explained that the fiction was going to have an extra sequence, but they had to eliminate it to give more solidity to another part.

“We had originally recorded a post-credit scene; however, we ended up using that in the movie. It was one of those things that usually happen. We were in the last stages of editing, when we realized that we did not have a strong enough ending ”, commented the filmmaker.

In addition, Wingard explained where they got the last part of the film. “Without revealing too much, the current ending of the feature film are recordings that we have taken of that post-credit scene. Being resourceful indie movie style, we finally decided to use that, ”he concluded.

Godzilla vs. Kong – official synopsis

At a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future puts Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet engage in battle.

What they are both unaware of is that they are being manipulated into war by evil organizations. Meanwhile, Monarch embarks on uncharted territories to discover the origins of these two. titans, in a last-ditch effort to try to save Earth.