Godzilla and King Kong are the best known giants of the seventh art. Both monsters will face off again in a movie, to decide who wins the crown of the Monsterverse.

Godzilla vs. Kong was scheduled to premiere on March 26, 2021, a date that has been changed again by Warner Bros.

A new calendar update by the studio has delayed the film’s release by a week, thus setting the new date for March 31 this year.

This modification will only apply in the United States and will not affect the rest of the countries, although it is likely that it may change in the coming weeks.

Godzilla vs. Kong will feature performances by Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, Alexander Skarsgard, Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry. Warner Bros confirmed that the feature film will be the direct sequel to Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2017) and Kong: Skull Island (2018).

Godzilla vs. Kong – trailer

Godzilla vs. Kong – official synopsis

Two of the most powerful forces engage in spectacular combat that shakes the foundations of humanity. Monarch embarks on uncharted territories to discover the origins of these two titans, in a last-ditch effort to try to save Earth.