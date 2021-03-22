Godzilla and Kong will finally face off in a new installment of the Monsterverse created by Warner Bros., after their respective independent films. Much has been speculated about the result, so the director Adam Wingard He assured that there will only be one winner without the possibility of a tie.

Unlike other films, this one will face the most iconic titans of cinema to determine who is the true king of the Monsterverse. The first born from the imaginative of the United States, while the second is an icon for Japanese culture.

The release date is scheduled for March 31, 2021, both for select theaters and for HBO Max, so there is no excuse to miss the much-talked about showdown. In the face of its release, the first reactions seem to give credit to the high expectations of the fans.

Photo: Twitter capture

“I have seen Godzilla vs. Kong and it’s grade A awesome! Monster fights are tough and beautiful. Gigantic fights, all well designed and super twisted. Solid story, strong cast, really good music. A true Midnight Monster movie and my favorite of the four modern Godzilla / Kong movies. “

Photo: Twitter capture

“I have seen Godzilla vs. Kong twice. Human scenes are exactly what you expect and are not worth talking about. Godzilla and Kong is what you pay to see this movie on an IMAX screen. Each one has scenes that show their power and the third act is incredible ”.

Photo: Twitter capture

“Hilariously, it looks like they’re in a bar fight. Great visuals and intricate world-building, but a lot more scenes with ‘petty hoomans’ than I expected. “

Photo: Twitter capture

“Godzilla vs. Kong is fun, vibrant, action packed, and energizing. It lives up to the heavyweight combat it advertises with incredible visuals and action sequences. This movie is selling a show, and that’s exactly what audiences will get. “

Godzilla vs. Kong – Official Synopsis

At a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future puts Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet engage in battle.

What they are both unaware of is that they are being manipulated into war by evil organizations. Meanwhile, Monarch embarks on uncharted territory to discover the origins of these two titans, in a last-ditch effort to try to save Earth.