It was made clear by the end of the vindicable ‘Kong: Skull Island’, where the exploits of the popular giant gorilla, an essential figure in horror films, were relaunched, along with Dracula, the Werewolf, the Mummy or Frankenstein. These essential classic monsters are part of the collective memory, like the enormous Godzilla, a creature of high voltage and tonnage that nurtures Eastern popular culture. Both moles are condemned to face each other, blow by blow. They already did it in ‘King Kong vs. Godzilla’, directed by Ishirô Honda in 1962, and in ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘the fierce struggle acquires a new dimension, thanks to new technologies.

Contemplating on the big screen the exchange of bullets between monumental monumental monstrosities is the dream of many fantasy film fans who feed their cinephagia with this type of apparently impossible crossovers, as has happened since time immemorial in the pages of comics. Usually the result does not matter, the important thing, the main claim, is to see two icons punching each other savagely. Titans melee in a sea of ​​noise and fury. The rest is secondary. The director of the show, Adam Wingard, known for giving a twist to the slasher with ‘You are the next’, knows well, then he played notably with the live action version of ‘Death Note’ for Netflix. Here he surrenders to the obvious, to the reign of infographics as ‘Project Rampage’.

King Kong, the immense gorilla with bad fleas that destroys airplanes by waving his fist on top of a building in New York, nothing more and nothing less than the Empire State, is the history of genre cinema (for something it is the logo of the Sitges festival). Since his film debut in 1933, in a cult film to rage, he has appeared in a multitude of media. In 2005 the filmmaker Peter Jackson wanted to relaunch it, with uneven fortune. Now this monster that embodies the myth of Beauty and the Beast -has her little heart- returns to the fray after, we insist, enjoy ‘Kong: Skull Island’. In front of him he has a much larger and more deadly animal, a mammoth, a true myth of the oriental imaginary, an entity addicted to destroying cities as if they were made of paper.

Who has not wanted to emulate this dinosaur of extreme proportions in his childhood stepping on miniature cars? There are many films that have starred in this huge being with the appearance of a hypervitaminated amphibian that leaves no building undestroyed in its path, while dodging bombings from the army. His latest incident, the clumsy ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’, was another update to the American of a basic character of fantastic cinema in the form of a blockbuster that here enjoys an expected continuation.

Godzilla, a gigantic creature, as destructive as it is endearing, visits the rooms again with a disproportionate facelift for the specialists in their wanderings. The renewed Godzilla tries to maintain the spirit of the mythical oriental cult-movies through visual effects, but the computer does not always work as it should. CGI, not imaginative enough, at the service of an entertainment show that tries to avoid the mistakes of its predecessors. After the foreboding finale of ‘Kong: Skull Island’, it didn’t take long to see both beasts sharing the frame, the fabulous gorilla against the exceptional mutant lizard, or will they team up? By the way, this weekend the billboard is full of monsters, often a double pass with ‘Monster Hunter’.