Warner Bros is set for the release of several movies through theaters and on HBO Max. Godzilla vs. Kong and Space jam 2 are two of the most anticipated films, so the studio decided to release a clip with key scenes that excited more than one fan.

Godzilla vs Kong

Godzilla vs. Kong is one of the most anticipated films of 2020. Photo: Legendary Pictures / Warner Bros

Godzilla and King Kong will be the protagonists of the most brutal confrontation of the season. Everyone has their favorite, but only one will prevail as the king of the Monsterverse. After so much speculation about the outcome of the battle, the new trailer shows us that it will not be as uneven as many predicted.

What is it about? As they both walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for their future puts them on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces in nature collide in a spectacular duel.

Its release date is scheduled for May 21, 2021 both in the cinema and on HBO Max.

Space jam: a new legacy

Space Jam 2: LeBron James was responsible for revealing the new logo for the film. Photo: Warner Bros

In the first installment, Bugs worked with Michael Jordan to win a match against aliens. In Space jam: a new legacyLeBron James, NBA star, will be the protagonist of an epic adventure with the Looney Tunes.

The story tells of LeBron and his son’s journey to Warner Bros Studios, but they are trapped in their fictional world. With the help of Bugs Bunny and his gang, you must rescue your lost little one and win a basketball game. A plot similar to that of its predecessor, but that promises news in the new clip.

Its tentative release date is mid-June 2021.