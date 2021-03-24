Godzilla vs Kong It is only hours away from being released in theaters in many countries, and as expected, the first reactions are already available.

This long-awaited encounter between two of the most powerful monsters ever seen has generated a great conversation about who will be the winner, and you will soon be able to find out.

The first reactions from the critics have already begun to appear, and although they show that the film is not perfect, they assure that it has impressive moments.

Some lucky critics already had a chance to see Godzilla vs Kong, and although they haven’t shown their full reviews, they shared their first impressions.

Most of them highlight the role of powerful monsters, although they highlight that human involvement leaves much to be desired.

‘#GodzillavsKong is a visual spectacle with fights between the two iconic titans that will leave you open-mouthed. Wingard’s directing style is displayed in a colorful and impressive way that goes back to the kaiju style of the 80s. Needless to say, the film is wonderful. ‘

‘I saw #GodzillavsKong and it’s amazing. Monster fights are badass and beautiful – great fights, all well designed and super twisted. Solid story, strong cast, great music. A true midnight monster movie and my favorite of the last four Godzilla / Kong ‘.

‘I can say I saw Godzilla vs Kong, and wow. Definitely my favorite MonsterVerse movie. Their main titans have my whole heart. ‘

Monster lovers, it seems, will be satisfied with the fights, although we don’t know if the plot is good enough to give it a high rating.

That will be defined in the next few days, when the Godzilla vs Kong reviews come out.

