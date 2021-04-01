Godzilla vs. Kong, the long-awaited battle between two of the most powerful giants in cinema, continues to conquer audiences in various countries around the world. The Monsterverse film has already been released in some Latin American nations, while others have yet to wait a little longer.

The film is the best premiere since the beginning of the pandemic: as of Sunday, March 28, it had raised about $ 121 million in various places on the planet. Three days later, the US premiere came through theaters and on HBO Max.

In the following note we explain where and how to see Godzilla vs. Kong in different countries so that you do not miss the combat between monsters that has caused very good impressions among the spectators.

When is Godzilla vs Kong released?

Godzilla vs. Kong opens on the following dates, depending on the country:

Mexico: March 24 (in theaters)

Colombia: March 25 (in theaters)

Argentina: March 26 (in theaters)

Ecuador: March 26 (in theaters)

Paraguay: March 26 (in theaters)

Chile: April 15 (in theaters)

United States: March 31 (in theaters and HBO Max).

Godzilla vs. Kong

Where to see Godzilla vs. Kong?

Godzilla vs. Kong can be seen in movie theaters and on HBO Max, depending on the availability of these platforms in your country.

Where to see Godzilla vs. Kong online on HBO Max?

In the United States, you can watch Godzilla vs. Kong online and from various devices via HBO Max, a streaming service that costs $ 15 a month. This platform will only be available in Peru and other Latin American countries in June 2021.

HBO Max will arrive in Peru and Latin America in June 2021. Photo: HBO Max Twitter

However, it is possible to watch the movie from any country with a VPN, a software that allows you to disguise your location and transfer it virtually anywhere in the world. Thanks to it, you can pretend that you are in the United States to access HBO Max.

The most popular VPNs are NordVPN and ExpressVPN, which can be added as a plug-in in Google Chrome or downloaded from the Play Store for use on mobile devices.

How to watch Godzilla vs. Kong?

Godzilla vs. Kong opens in theaters in countries where this activity is underway, such as the United States, Mexico and Colombia. Similarly, the full movie can be seen through the HBO Max streaming service, which is not yet available in Latin America.

When is Godzilla vs. Kong in Peru?

The premiere of Godzilla vs. Kong in Latin America will have a different date in each country. In some it has been in the month of March, while in other countries it will be in April. In the case of Peru, as it does not have HBO Max and cinemas, there is still no official alternative from where to watch the film.

Godzilla vs Kong

Release dates for Godzilla vs. Kong in Latin America

Godzilla vs. Kong has the following release dates in Latin America:

March 24th: Mexico

March 25th: Colombia

March 26th: Argentina, Ecuador, Paraguay

April 15: Chile.

What is Godzilla vs. Kong?

Godzilla vs. Kong, as his name implies, will show us the confrontation between the most powerful titans of the Monsterverse: the giant reptile Godzilla and the huge primate King kong. The film’s director, Adam Wingard, announced that the battle will have only one winner.

“I just wanted this to feel like a real showdown. I wanted you to stay away from this. I wanted there to be no more arguing on the playground. This is the decisive one. You don’t have to debate it anymore. You watch this movie. That’s Godzilla, that’s King Kong. They are hitting each other. You win and that’s it, “he said.

However, the synopsis also indicates that evil organizations will attempt to manipulate both monsters. Another detail that generates great expectations is the appearance of Mechagodzilla, of which many speculated that he would be the great villain of the film.

Mechagodzilla would have the role of the antagonist in the new Mosterverse movie. Photo: Composition / Warner Bros

Synopsis of Godzilla vs. Kong

At a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future puts Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces in nature collide in a spectacular battle.

What they are both unaware of is that evil organizations seek to manipulate them for war. Meanwhile, Monarch embarks on uncharted territory to discover the origins of these two titans, in a last-ditch effort to try to save Earth.