Godzilla Minus One, the film directed by Takashi Yamazaki, won the Oscar for best special effects during the Oscar night held last night.

The film was competing with The Creator, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and Napoleon. They attended to collect the award on stage Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima.

