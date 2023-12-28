













GQ Japan magazine did a special article dedicated to Godzilla Minus One. It was there where the film's producer, Minami Ichikawa, spoke about the future of the giant reptile in the cinema. He assured that he does not want to give a hasty sequel to the film just because of the success it had..

'I don't have the need to rush the next live-action movie. Good films are characterized by their quality. We want very good ideas, an excellent script, a talented director and the ideal cast to work with.'. The producer assured.

Even though there is no sequel to Minus One In the near future, fans of the king of monsters will be able to enjoy its presence in the cinema in 2024. Since it will be released on April 12 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. We'll see if she is as successful as her Japanese sister.

What is Godzilla Minus One about?

Godzilla Minus One takes many elements from the original film. Here we find a Japan just after World War II, which is attacked by the fearsome kaiju. Unlike other films, here the king of the monsters is once again a 'villain' and an uncontrollable force of nature.

Critics applaud its visual effects, direction, story, characters, music and social commentary that resonates with today. This has made many people go to see it, which already made him break some box office records. In addition, it is already nominated for several awards.

Source: Toho

In Mexico Godzilla Minus One It is now available in some theaters starting this December 28. So if you are curious to see this production, you can do so now. Will they give it a chance?

