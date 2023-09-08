‘Godzilla Minus One’ is the last film to be released by the legendary movie monster in 2023. This beast is king in the lands of Japan, and today it has become one of the most important fictional characters in recent years. It should be remembered that Godzilla enjoyed its golden age in the 50s, 70s and 80s. But many wonder what the history of the kaiju is, as it is known in the eastern country, and how many movies it has until 2023. To learn about that and more from Godzilla, keep reading this note.

The story of ‘Godzilla’

It’s ‘Godzilla’ to many, but in Japan it’s better known as ‘Gojira’. He was born in 1954, when the famous film ‘Godzilla, Japan under the terror of the monster’ was released, a film that marked an important milestone in the film industry and that was the beginning of many sequels about this character. The creator was the Toho studio and what is known is that the idea came after the destruction of Hiroshima with the atomic bomb that the United States sent to the Asian country.

On the other hand, the name ‘Godzilla’ or ‘Gojira’ arises from the combination of ‘gorira’, which in Spanish means gorilla, and the word ‘kujira’ which is whale. And the films of this fictional character, exactly 32 with which it will be released this 2023, belong to a genre of Japanese cinema called Kaiju. That is why he is also known as the ‘kaiju’ of cinema.

What are the ‘Godzilla’ movies?

As we mentioned, ‘Godzilla’ will launch a new sequel called ‘Godzilla Minus One’. Since 1954, this character has been reigning in the cinema and here we show you the 32 films that he has been presenting over more than 60 years.

‘Gojira. Japan under the terror of the monster’ (1954).

‘Gojira. The king of monsters. Godzilla Strikes Back’ (1955).

‘King Kong vs. Godzilla’ (1962).

‘Mothra vs. Godzilla’ (1964).

‘Ghidorah, the three-headed dragon’ (1964).

‘Monsters invade Earth’ (1965).

‘The monsters of the sea’ (1966).

‘The son of Godzilla’ (1967).

‘Alien invasion’ (1968).

‘The attack of the monsters’ (1969).

‘Gojira vs. Hedorah’ (1971).

‘Gojira vs. Gigan’ (1972).

‘Gojira vs. Megalon’ (1973).

‘Gojira vs. Mechagodzilla’ (1974).

‘The terror Mechagodzilla’ (1975).

‘The return of Gojira’ (1984).

‘Gojira against Biollante’ (1989).

‘Gojira vs. King Ghidorah’ (1991).

‘Gojira against Mothra’ (Godzilla and Mothra, battle for Earth) 1992.

‘Gojira vs. Mechagodzilla 2’ (1993).

‘Gojira vs. SpaceGodzilla’ (1994).

‘Gojira vs. Destoroyah’ (1995).

‘Gojira 2000’ (1999).

‘Gojira against Megaguirus’ (2000).

‘Godzilla and Mothra King Ghidorah. Giant Monsters All Out Attack’ (2001).

‘Gojira vs. Mechagodzilla’ (2002).

‘Gojira Tokyo SOS’ (2003).

‘Gojira Final Wars’ (2004).

‘Gojira resurgence, Shin Gojira’ (2016).

Gojira Monster Planet. Japanese animated film (2017).

‘Godzilla Minus One’ (2023)

What will ‘Godzilla Minus One’ be about?

‘Godzilla Minus One’ will take us back to Japan after World War II, a country that will have to face a beast and a great threat like Godzilla. The film, which was announced in 2022, by the end of the year, will be a reality and will become the second film located in the Japanese country since ‘Shin Godzilla’, which was released in 2016. This new feature film will show us this huge beast that will return to wreak havoc. For now it is not known if the tape will have the participation of other titans, as King Kong appeared at the time.

