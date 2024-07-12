Godzilla Minus One It is considered by many to be the best Godzilla movie ever. The film has won multiple awards, including an Oscar at the last Academy Awards ceremony. Along with this, a couple of weeks ago this feature film finally arrived on Netflix. Now, It has been revealed that the black and white version of Godzilla Minus One will be available on this streaming platform next month.

That’s right, through their social networks, it has been confirmed that Godzilla Minus One Minus Color will be available on Netflix starting next August 1, 2024. This version was created to, according to the director, offer a more terrifying experience, which evokes the visual section of the original kaiji film. This is what Takashi Yamazaki said about it:

“I mean it’s scarier because it looks like it’s happening in real life. It’s a different level of horror than the color version. We didn’t just tint it and flip a switch to black and white; in almost every cut, we added a touch of special effects to meet the standards of what it would look like if it was shot in black and white.”

GODZILLA MINUS ONE / MINUS COLOR IS COMING TO NETFLIX AUGUST 1 pic.twitter.com/Fy08Hvjm2R — Netflix (@netflix) July 12, 2024

The story, characters, special effects, and everything that makes this installment special remains intact in Godzilla Minus One Minus Colorbut black and white offers a unique touch to this experience. Remember, This film will arrive on Netflix on August 1, 2024. In related topics, Godzilla Minus One breaks new record.

Author’s Note:

It’s good to see that Godzilla Minus One continues to receive admiration from international audiences. It will be interesting to see how the next Godzilla film is received, as the eyes of the world will be on this film.

Via: Netflix