The announcement of the 2024 Oscar nominees generated a wide variety of emotions. On the one hand, there are those who were angry with the Academy after it was announced that Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig were not considered for best actress and director, respectively, for their work on 'Barbie'. While, for their part, there are also those who could not bear the happiness and celebrated like a real party, such is the case of the team of 'Godzilla Minus One'who came together to watch the very special broadcast.

However, such a celebration was not only because they were included in the list of nominees, but because the film achieved a very important milestone. do you want to know what is it about? In the following note we will tell you everything about it.

YOU CAN SEE: Oscar 2024: complete list of nominees in all categories

What was the reaction of the 'Godzilla Minus One' team?

As shared Koji Matsunagaa Japanese special effects developer, on their X (formerly Twitter) account, the team at 'Godzilla Minus One' gathered to watch the nomination ceremony for the Oscar 2024. To set the mood for the moment, they placed some toy dinosaurs on the table, as if they were also willing to enjoy the event, in which their presence seemed to be assured.

However, when they saw that their film was among the nominees, everyone jumped for joy and hugged each other after achieving a great feat. The celebration even had a lot of color, since some threw confetti, papers of different shades, gold strips, etc.

YOU CAN SEE: Oscar 2024: the Academy listened to the public, but generated controversy after forgetting about Margot Robbie

Why 'Godzilla Minus One' made history?

Although this celebration may seem exaggerated to some, the truth is that they had a very important reason for going all out; since, after 70 years and more than 36 films, 'Godzilla Minus One' It is the first film of the iconic Japanese monster to be nominated for the Oscars in history..

At the 96th Academy Awards, 'Godzilla Minus One' is present in only one category: best visual effects, in which it will compete with major contenders such as 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3', 'Mission Impossible: Deadly Sentence – Part 1', 'Napoleon' and 'The Creator'.

YOU CAN SEE: 'The Snow Society' is nominated for best foreign film at the 2024 Oscars

It is important to highlight that 'Godzilla Minus One' It had a budget of just $15 million and a team of no more than 40 people, and it still grossed nearly $99 million worldwide.

'Godzilla Minus One' premiered in theaters at the beginning of November 2023. Photo: Toho

What is 'Godzilla Minus One' about?

“After the war, a desolate Japan witnesses the rise of Godzilla, leading the country to even greater destruction. In the moment of greatest desperation, who will dare to resist?” says the official synopsis of 'Godzilla Minus One'a film that was directed by Takashi Yamazaki.

#39Godzilla #One39 #history #Oscars #film39s #team #reacted #nomination