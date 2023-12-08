













After its great run in Japanese cinemas, Godzilla Minus One made its way to theaters in the United States. Here the new movie about the king of the kaijus became a box office success. It has even become the most successful Japanese film to be released in the US.

Initially it was planned that Godzilla Minus One was shown for only one week in theaters in the United States. However, its popularity made some cinemas already negotiate to have it for a while longer. So far it has raised $15 million.

It should be noted that the giant monster is not only receiving financial success, but also critical success. Many members of the specialized press claim that it is one of the best in its almost seven decades of existence. In addition, it once again presents him as a fearsome force of nature.

The great reception of Godzilla Minus One sparked talks about a possible sequel. Its director, Takashi Yamazaki, spoke about the possibilities of this after its great success. In addition, viewers assure that the film lays the foundations to continue this story.

When is Godzilla Minus One released in Mexico?

Surely so much adulation to Godzilla Minus One It made you want to see it. Fortunately, it is already confirmed that she will arrive in Mexico before the end of the year. It will be on December 28 when it hits some theaters. Ticket pre-sales will begin soon, but no exact date was given.

Source: Toho

Due to the speed with which they will bring it, it is very likely that it will only be available in the original language with subtitles. Even so, it is still a very good opportunity to enjoy this new production. Stay tuned to your favorite cinema’s networks to find out when to buy your tickets.

