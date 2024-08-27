PLAIN announces that GODZILLA MINUS ONEthe Academy Award-winning blockbuster, will arrive on home video this fall.

GODZILLA MINUS ONE will be available in 4K Deluxe Edition, 4K Steelbook, Blu-Ray and DVD just in time for the holiday season, more details below.

GODZILLA MINUS ONE

HOME VIDEO DELUXE 4K, STEELBOOK 4K, BLU-RAY AND DVD EDITIONS ANNOUNCED

©2023 TOHO CO., LTD. All rights reserved.

The Oscar-winning blockbuster hits home video this fall from Plaion Pictures

Milan, 27 August 2024 – One of last year’s most beloved films finally makes its long-awaited home video debut. Plaion Pictures, Anime Limited, and Toho Co. Ltd. are pleased to announce that the global kaiju phenomenon GODZILLA MINUS ONE will be available in Deluxe Edition 4K, Steelbook 4K, Blu-ray And DVD just in time for the Christmas holidays.

The last film in Toho’s classic series, GODZILLA MINUS ONEwas conceived as the most frightening incarnation of the character ever made, returning the franchise to its post-war roots with a powerful and moving story about a Japan brought to its knees by the helplessness of having already lost everything even before this new monstrous threat emerged. The film received critical acclaim and broke records, earning the title of the highest-grossing Godzilla film in history.

GODZILLA MINUS ONE has established itself as a worldwide phenomenon, reaching its peak with the victory of theOscar for Best Visual Effects at the 96th Academy Awards, becoming the first non-English-language film to win the award.

Synopsis:

In post-war Japan, Godzilla brings new devastation to an already devastated landscape. With no military intervention or government aid in sight, the survivors must band together in the face of despair and fight back against an unrelenting horror. From renowned director, screenwriter and visual effects visionary Takashi Yamazaki (The Eternal Zero, Stand By Me Doraemon) comes GODZILLA MINUS ONEa film about the power of hope in the face of despair. The film stars Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Yuki Yamada, Munetaka Aoki, Hidetaka Yoshioka, Sakura Ando and Kuranosuke Sasaki, with music by Naoki Sato.

GODZILLA MINUS ONE will be available this year on 4K Deluxe Edition, 4K Steelbook, Blu-Ray and DVD.