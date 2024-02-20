













To tell this story completely, it is necessary to go back a few years. In 2009, in one of the chapters of bokura no jidaia talk-show type series where many important people in the field in Japan were interviewed, Toshio Suzuki, executive producer and co-founder of Studio Ghibli, appeared to talk about the studio. It would be here where we would learn for the first time of Yamazaki's interest in adapting Nausicaä in a live actionmentioned by the Ghibli co-founder himself.

It seems that the answer then had been a resounding no.. At this point, we all know that Miyazaki is very careful with his work. And if we add to that the bitter experience he had with the video game Nausicaäwhich is so bad that it caused the director to prevent any future adaptation of his works to this medium, we can see why Yamazaki's wish was doomed to failure.

But we must not lose hope, since we can also highlight that 15 years ago Yamazaki's name was not as big in the industry as it is now, because although he had already achieved success with Always: Sunset on Third Streethad not yet achieved the recognition that future films like Space Battleship Yamato, Lupine III: The First, Stand By Me Doraemon 2 and of course, Godzilla Minus One they would bring him. And thanks to the internet, Now thousands of fans support him in his fight, which seems to have not stopped, but continues to happen in the shadows..

What makes Godzilla Minus One so special?

With outstanding ratings on the most popular movie review platforms such as Letterboxd, IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes, Godzilla Minus One seems to have achieved consensus as one of the best films in the franchise. This is due to the excellent mix of a story with an excellent narrative with impressive special effects, without forgetting the spectacular action.

Have you already seen Godzilla Minus One? If not, while we wait for it to reach official platforms, we recommend you follow the career of Yamazaki, who He has won multiple awards with several of his films.

