Although the important releases in the world of cinema have calmed down, there are still proposals that will arrive next month, among them we have The Boy and the Heron and also Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but it seems that things don’t end there. And a few hours ago it was just confirmed that the most popular giant lizard in Japan, godzillawill arrive in movie theaters to say goodbye to the year in the best way, that is, with the destruction of cities due to monster fights.

As confirmed by the organization known as Konnichiwa Festival on social networks, the film titled as Godzilla Minus One will reach the theaters Cinépolis in Mexico and Chile, this after they had talks for its corresponding distribution. The premiere will be neither more nor less than the nextor December 28the ideal date to finish the final stretch of 2023.

Get ready to witness the beginning of the legend! ¡#GodzillaMinusOne comes to destroy everything in an epic and terrifying story that you can’t miss in theaters! Mexico and Chile starting December 28! 🇨🇱🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/ksi7ZPkHm6 —Konnichiwa! (@KonnichiwaFest) November 29, 2023

This is the synopsis of the film:

Godzilla Minus One (2023) transports us to post-war Japan, where the nation is threatened by the imminent appearance of Godzilla. Announced in 2022, this film is an exciting return to Japanese territory, following in the wake of “Shin Godzilla”, released in 2016.



For quite some time this lizard had not had an interpretation of its country of origin, Japanbecause in that period we had the Monsterverse films, which include the homonymous one and also King of the Monstersand of course, the newest within the universe is Godzilla Vs. kong. On the other hand, Apple TV+ has received a series that is set in this timeline, so Kaijus fans are going to be more than happy.

Editor’s note: It probably won’t be a movie that really stands out, but it will be worth checking out to distract yourself for a while. It’s good to have this character back after he’s had a three-year break from the film world.