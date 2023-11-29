













Godzilla Less One confirms its premiere in Mexico and Chile, it will arrive before the end of 2023









Konnichiwa! Festival brought the latest special Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and also the film The First Slam Dunk to Latin America. To close the year they confirm that they will have the film Godzilla Minus One which will premiere in Chile and Mexico on December 28.

It is worth noting that Godzilla Minus One It is the thirtieth live-action installment of this famous Kaiju who specializes in destroying Japan over and over again in his films.

To that we must add that this will be the film that celebrates the 70th anniversary of this Kaiju and is both directed and written by Takashi Yamazaki, one of the most prominent Japanese directors of recent years.

It is worth noting that this film is completely independent of the Monsterverse where the Kaiju shares the screen with King Kong and other famous actors. This is a 100% Japanese project and is immediately noticeable due to its setting, context and other narrative elements.

Source: Toho

What is Godzilla Minus One about?

Godzilla Minus One It takes us to a devastated and changing Japan where the enormous Kaiju appears to destroy everything in its path. The survivors will have to do everything possible to resist and somehow fight back to stop this enormous threat.

“I think that rather than ‘watching’ this film, it is more appropriate to say that you are going to ‘live’ it. I hope you can truly experience the scariest Godzilla“declared director Takashi Yamazaki.

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that this film will be available in traditional formats and more that are to be confirmed. With a little luck, we could see it in IMAX. Ticket pre-sales will be coming soon in both Mexico and Chile, so fans should stay tuned.

