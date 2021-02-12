One of the news of the week, for moviegoers, or at least for those who like (ba) to go, sit in a movie theater and enjoy (ba) n a good time of entertainment, is that the reopening of the rooms, at least in the City of Buenos Aires and Greater Buenos Aires, is imminent.

The other – no, not that increased the rate of Netflix, but could- is that HBO Max will be available in Argentina and Latin America and the Caribbean “at the end of June.”

“Godzilla vs. Kong” premieres on March 25. PHOTO: WARNER BROS

This is not a minor fact, since it is known that Warner Bros. decided to release all its films of this 2021 simultaneously in theaters and on this streaming service.

And if it arrives here only in June, everything that opens in theaters we will see exclusively on the big screen … One of the most anticipated -and postponed- releases of Warner is Godzilla vs Kong. In the United States and Argentina it opens at the end of next month, March. Here, on Thursday 25.

“Contracara”. The film starring John Travolta and Nicolas Cage was released in 1997, and will have a remake, from the director of “GVK.” PHOTO: ARCHIVE.

Director of Godzilla vs Kong is Adam Wingard, and it just became known that he will also handle the remake of Counter face (Face / Off, 1997) that Paramount is preparing. The portal Deadline was the one who detailed that Wingard will write the script with his friend Simon Barrett, with whom he has already worked, among others, on the remake of Blair witch.

But the cast is yet to be defined.

And since everything has to do with everything, it is worth comparing the two movie monsters – from the “old” adventure movies, such as King Kong and Godzilla, who was born in Japan, and the other two action movie monsters. , among other genres, such as Nicolas Cage Y John Travolta, who had co-starred in the original Counter faceby Chinese John Woo.

Millie Bobby Brown is one of the protagonists of “Godzilla vs. Kong”. PHOTO: WARNER BROS

Godzilla was born as a representation of the fear that Japan felt after the American atomic bombing in 1945. It is assumed that its origin lies in radiation. The fight between “Gōjira”, a word derived from the union between Gorira (gorilla) and Kojira (whale), and King Kong is also due to a struggle between East and West.

No less bloody was the one that Sean Archer (Travolta) and Castor Troy (Cage) kept in Counter face. The plot centered on the fact that, to thwart a terrorist plot, an FBI agent (Johnny) underwent facial transplant surgery, to assume the identity of the criminal (Nic), who had previously murdered his only son. Thus, it could be camouflaged in a prison behind the face of the criminal.

But then the terrorist, in turn, adopted the face of the federal agent … Ok, the plot seems a bit crazy. The same as that of Godzilla vs Kong?

John Woo was the director of this action classic. What happened to the life of the Chinese director, who was going to eat Hollywood? PHOTO: ARCHIVE.

What saved Counter face it was John Woo’s hand, more than Travolta and Cage’s expressions. Woo literally came from breaking audience records in the Chinese market, in times when China was not yet a dream market for Hollywood cinema as it is today.

And Woo became part of the filmmakers that Hollywood imported, to end up engulfing him.

Because what about the life of the late John Woo, who seemed like he was going to devour Hollywood?

21 years ago John Woo’s “Mission: Impossible 2” was released with a much younger Tom Cruise. PHOTO: ARCHIVE

After Counter face called him Tom cruise to direct Mission: Impossible 2 (200). The first, by Brian De Palma, let’s agree that it was pretty, pretty loose, but since it had been a box office hit, Cruise bet on Woo. Not only because the Chinese was also famous for the choreography of action fights in his films –The killer, A bullet in the head– but because he had fought to the death with the director of Carrie Y Dressed to kill on set and in the cutting room of MI 1.

After the commercial failures of War codes, with Cage (2002), and The pay (2003), based on a story by Philip K. Dick, starring Ben Affleck, Woo turned to China.

“Kong. The skull island”, an antecedent. PHOTO; WARNER BROS.

So we had two monsters fighting and we will have two other monsters, huge, doing the same, while a group of humans tries to unearth clues about their origins, and a conspiracy threatens to wipe them off the face of the Earth.

Almost as some proclaimed what was going to happen with cinemas.

But not. And we will see Godzilla, King Kong and those who play the characters that Travolta and Cage had, in the dark, in a large room and surrounded by strangers.

That is the cinema.