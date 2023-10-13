













That is, to the cinematographic universe created by Legacy Pictures based on several of TOHO’s creations. In the video you can see colossal creatures and the characters as mere spectators of the power of nature.

The most recognizable of all is undoubtedly Godzilla, since although other kaiju appear it is difficult to say which ones they are. What is clear from what can be seen in the preview is that the story takes place in different times.

That explains the appearance of certain familiar faces, such as William ‘Bill’ Randa (John Goodman). He previously appeared in Kong: Skull Island and apparently it will be present in this program in some way.

The synopsis of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters reveals that the plot takes place after Godzilla’s battle against the MUTOs in San Francisco, when the world discovers that the monsters are real.

But the story is centered on two brothers who follow in their parents’ footsteps to discover their family’s connection to the secret organization Monarch. But a character will also enter the scene in two stages of his life.

This is army officer Lee Shaw, who in his old age is played by actor Kurt Russell, and in his youth by Wyatt, his son.

This is why the history of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters It also takes place in the 1950s and half a century later when Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows.

According to plan, the program will have its premiere with everything and Godzilla on November 17 exclusively on the Apple TV+ service

