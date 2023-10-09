Godzilla II – King of the Monsters: plot, cast and streaming

Tonight, Thursday 12 October 2023, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, Godzilla II – King of the Monsters, a 2019 film directed by Michael Dougherty, will be broadcast. The film, a sequel to the 2014 film Godzilla, stars Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, Charles Dance, Millie Bobby Brown, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sally Hawkins, Thomas Middleditch, Zhang Ziyi, Aisha Hinds , Anthony Ramos and David Strathairn; the only actors to return from the previous film are Hawkins, Watanabe and Strathairn. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Paleobiologist Emma Russell works for the crypto-zoological organization Monarch to track and study titans, gigantic god-like monsters that once dominated the Earth. She and her daughter Madison witness the birth of a giant larva nicknamed Mothra. Emma calms the creature with the ORCA device which is capable of emitting frequencies that only titans can hear. Mothra becomes docile, until an eco-terrorist organization, led by Alan Jonah, attacks the site and kidnaps both Emma and Madison. Mothra manages to escape and form a cocoon under a waterfall.

Monarch scientists and soldiers, led by Ishirō Serizawa and Vivienne Graham, contact Mark, Emma’s ex-husband, to track her and her daughter. Mark who was the designer of the Orca prototype is the only one who can find it and destroy it, as it has become a weapon that could control titans like Godzilla. Mark, however, intends to follow the group only to find his family and he doesn’t care about the rest. The team takes Mark to the base by helicopter, where he is updated to his horror that in addition to Godzilla, seventeen other titans have been identified sleeping beneath the Earth’s crust and that there are perhaps even more. Ishirō Serizawa and Doctor Vivienne explain that the governments of the world would like to kill them, as they consider them dangerous threats to the population, but they are convinced that some of these titans are benevolent and could defend life on the planet. The team finally arrives at Castel Bravo, a secret base located in Bermuda, which is tasked with constantly monitoring Godzilla. Sudden tremors alert the base. Examining the computers, the scientists find that Godzilla is showing signs of agitation. The military prepares to attack him, but Mark stops them as he is sure that this will only enrage the giant titan. Deactivating the weapons, the team opens the doors of the base to make Godzilla understand that they are not a threat. In the depths of the sea, Godzilla’s bony mane sends out strong blue flashes. Dr. Vivienne understands that those are intimidating signs but she immediately understands that they are not aimed at them. Godzilla sprints away from the base. Mark, examining the maps, understands that Godzilla left his hunting ground because he feels threatened and that he is now heading to the point where he senses the threat.

Godzilla II – King of the Monsters: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of Godzilla II – King of the Monsters, but what is the full cast? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Kyle Chandler: Mark Russell

Vera Farmiga: Dr. Emma Russell

Ken Watanabe: Dr. Ishiro Serizawa

Bradley Whitford: Dr. Rick Stanton

Charles Dance: col. Alan Jonah

Millie Bobby Brown: Madison Russell

O’Shea Jackson Jr.: Agent Jackson Barnes

Aisha Hinds: Colonel Diane Foster

David Strathairn: Admiral William Stenz

Sally Hawkins: Dr. Vivienne Graham

Zhang Ziyi: Dr. Ilene Chen / Dr. Ling Chen

Joe Morton: Dr. Houston Brooks

CCH Pounder: Senator Williams

Thomas Middleditch: Sam Coleman

Elizabeth Ludlow: Lieutenant Lauren Grffin

Anthony Ramos: Sergeant Anthony Martinez

Jonathan Howard: Asher

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Godzilla II – King of the Monsters live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 12 October 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the Mediaset Infinity platform.