Godzilla emerged in 1954, and currently has 32 Japanese films and four American films. With so many films, how do you manage the agreement between them all? Well, there are rules that apply to all of them, although on one occasion one of them was broken.

But it is better to go into details. Recently a Japanese media had an interview with Tetsuya Yoshikawa, director of the ‘Godzilla Room’, who decides what can and cannot happen in his films.

This is a committee established since 2016, just when it had its premiere Shin Godzillaand is made up of executives from TOHO, the company that created the franchise.

The idea is to maintain the foundations on which the legacy of the also called King of the Monsters is built. That’s why he doesn’t appear on screen eating people or even animals. They almost always perish because of their actions but not because they are hungry.

Fountain: TOHO.

He also cannot act as if he were a villain but simply a force of nature. But once one of his ‘golden rules’ ended up broken, and that was that he cannot die. That happened with godzilla (1988), which Roland Emmerich directed and co-wrote.

This film received a lot of criticism, and although it was the beginning of a trilogy by TriStar Pictures, it itself killed its continuity. That’s why it took years for TOHO to trust Hollywood again.

Yoshikawa commented that the rules they follow are what allow there to be continuity in how this colossal kaiju is represented, both in the TOHO films and those of Legendary Pictures.

Fountain: TriStar Pictures.

This has applied in the most recent, Godzilla Minus One (2023) and Godzilla and Kong: The New Empire (2024). It is certain that the rules of the committee mentioned above will continue to apply in future films, whose plans are currently unknown.

With details from Livedoor News.