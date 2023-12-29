













This effort is part of the celebrations of the 70th Anniversary of the also called King of the Monsters. It is an initiative that will remain in force until January 5, 2024 and includes three special dishes that will delight fans of this popular franchise.

The burgers available are Godzilla, Smoky Pepper Chicken and Cheese Double Teriyaki. The first, named after this character, includes a piece of meat with a potato cake, as well as slices of the latter with zucchini.

All seasoned with spicy mayonnaise sauce. The second, Smoky Pepper Chicken, is a chicken and smoked bacon burger, which is complemented by a rich spicy mustard sauce.

Fountain: McDonald's.

The third burger of the Godzilla VS McDonald's collaboration, the Cheese Double Teriyaki, has a double portion of pork with teriyaki-flavored sauce sandwiched with cheese and lettuce.

Even the bread on these burgers, which is reminiscent of scales, is inspired by the King of the Monsters. Apart from what was mentioned above, a commercial is also available on Twitter and YouTube where a robot faces this powerful kaiju.

Although that 'face' is actually a saying, since what this robot does is welcome Godzilla. Without a doubt, it was necessary for someone equally enormous to be able to attend to this character.

Fountain: McDonald's.

There are those who say that this mechanical colossus seems to be inspired by the classic Jet Jaguar with a little Mechagodzilla and even a touch of Gundam. It is evident that in Japan they know very well how to attract attention with this type of collaboration.

