Godzilla and King Kong: the fascination with clod-ripping monsters never ends

Every time a Godzilla is released, a comment is repeated: we don't want to see humans talking about government conspiracies and family problems, but monsters attacking each other and destroying cities. If viewers had a remote control, some would fast-forward when Millie Bobby Brown or Bryan Cranston appear chatting about internal conflicts as if they were starring in a shakespeare in the end of the world. So much so that in the three-minute trailer for Godzilla and Kong: the new empire —which arrives this Wednesday in Spanish cinemas—, people didn't even take up 20 seconds. It showed, however, the gorilla carrying a giant ax and riding on the back of the kaiju (as the giant Japanese monsters are called) to fight together. The point of view of the film is that of the monsters. They know their audience.

If the viewer fills an IMAX theater (maximum image) they will do so to see the monster spit out violet rays, buildings collapsing and bridges under siege. Even though he knows the broken San Francisco Golden Gate better than the standing one. Charlton Heston suffered the destruction of an icon at the end of Planet of the Apes, but the chaos in recognizable cities like New York is a warm and happy place for the audience, unlike the reality of Ukraine and Gaza. That grandiloquence with which everything falls is one more reason not to watch the film at home. The fake apocalypse with computer monsters and more and more visual effects ensures a collective experience in theaters. Something key for studios that fight for their blockbusters to occupy quality screens premium which, being more expensive, inflate box office data.

End of 'Planet of the Apes'.

Destroying is not new in Hollywood either. “There were disaster films in silent cinema. It had a boom in the 1930s, its heyday in the 1970s, and a resurgence in the 1990s. Nowadays, they don't stop,” recalls Sintu Amat, author of the book Disaster Movies. “Whether there are wars or not, we will always be drawn towards destruction and chaos. Although we are convinced that it will not happen in the near future, we like to fantasize about visualizing it and recreating it. We have a dark side when faced with catastrophic issues. They are works that put normal characters in extreme situations with which we can identify,” he adds. Sigmund Freud called repetition compulsion the impulse to replicate painful situations that leads us to control our imagination and thus deal with our fears, finding comfort.

Amat highlights classics like San Francisco (1936), Green Dolphin Street (1947), When the mob roars (1954) and The devil at four (1961), where, he explains, “brilliant arguments, characters and dialogues stand out. His catastrophes helped resolve the plots and outline the fate of the protagonists.” He points out that the effects have improved and that technology has made them more attractive and easier to produce, although perhaps it has been to the detriment of other qualities.

This sale of spectacularity has something prosaic in human psychology and also an economic factor. In 2023, IMAX theaters broke a record by bringing in more than $1 billion, with all-time high grossing in 54 countries. Its ticket sales rose 24.4% largely due to Oppenheimerabout the creation of that atomic bomb that gave birth to Godzilla as a nuclear metaphor in 1954. The much more introspective Godzilla: Minus One It was the largest IMAX release in Japanese history.