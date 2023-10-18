Most observers consider Godus by 22Cans a failure, but in reality it’s not really like that. In fact, it seems to be going really well mobile as explained by Peter Molyneux in an interview with Games Industry about his future projects.

Resuscitate

Despite little press attention, the mobile versions of Godus have continued to be updated and over the past five months Apple has showcased the iOS version on the App Store. However, the game would also be doing very well on Android.

Molyneux: “We’re proud that in the last five months the game has been showcased by Apple. So it’s doing really well on iOS and really well on Android. The credit goes entirely to the team led by Jody Sherrywhich has done a fantastic job of listening to the community and giving it what it asked for, resulting in slow but steady growth.”

In short, there is life in Godus and there will be for a long time to come, if the results are constant. After all, 22Cans is a development studio that has 23 employees, so it doesn’t need to do incredible numbers to sustain itself. Molyneux also stressed that he didn’t do more marketing for Godus: “It’s word of mouth and Apple window shopping, which is great.” Finally he explained how today’s game is very different from that of launch, thanks to the continuous updates.”

