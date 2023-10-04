Riot Games just dropped “Gods,” the new anthem for the 2023 League of Legends World Championship performed by the Korean girl band NewJeans. In a press release, it noted that “Gods” marks the first time a K-pop group has performed the League of Legends World Championship anthem, while also marking the 10th anniversary of these anthems for the annual Esports tournament. The music video for the 2023 World Championship follows the story of Korean pro player Kim ‘Deft’ Hyuk-kyu, from his discovery of League of Legends in high school to his team’s journey to the 2022 World Championships, overcoming every obstacle to become World Champion. “Gods” is performed by NewJeans and written by Riot Games lead composer Sebastien Najand, along with Alex Seaver of Mako. The song was first announced in September and the group presented it as something completely different from anything they had done before.