Gods | The golden runic inscription revealed new information about Odin

The Danes researchers have found the first reliable evidence that the god Odin of the ancient Germans and Vikings was worshiped as early as the 4th century, reports the news agency AP.

The worship of Odin is revealed by a runic inscription on a golden necklace from the 4th century. The round ornament has a picture of a man and the text engraved in runic letters: “He is Odin’s man”.

The text probably refers to a Germanic king forgotten by history.

Necklace or the medal is part of a gold treasure that was found in Vindelev on the Jutland peninsula in Denmark in 2020. In addition to the necklace, the gold treasure of about one kilo contained, among other things, jewelry made from Roman coins.

According to experts, Vindelev’s gold treasure was buried 1,500 years ago, either for the purpose of concealment or as an offering to the gods.

“It is one of the best-made runic inscriptions I have ever seen”, evaluates the writing of the jewelry by an expert in runic writing Lisbeth Imer From the National Museum of Denmark to news agency AP.

According to Imer, before this discovery, the oldest certain evidence of Odin worship was a piece of jewelry dating to the second half of the 6th century, found in southern Germany.

Vindelevin more than a thousand amulets like jewelry, mostly made of gold between the 5th and 7th centuries, have been found. More than a hundred of the necklaces found have runic letters.

The jewelry often has images of Germanic kings, but sometimes a horse, bird or spear is also depicted. According to some scholars, the spear could refer to Odin, as in legends he has the Gungnir spear, which never misses. The models of the jewelry have been the coins of the Roman Empire.

According to some theories, the worship of Odin would have become more common during the migration period, which is usually dated to the 4th and 5th centuries. The Viking Age is most often considered to have started in 793, when the Vikings sacked and destroyed Lindisfarne Monastery in Britain.

Roman historian Tacitus wrote in the first century Germania– in his work, the Roman god Merkurius, who was worshiped by the Swabian-Germanic tribe. This has often been interpreted as referring to the worship of Odin, as the Romans used to interpret other nations worshiping the Roman gods under their own names if the foreign gods had similar characteristics to the Roman gods.

Suebi was the general name of the Romans for several western Germanic tribes. According to Tacitus, the Germans sacrificed people to Odin.

Odin or Óðinn is mentioned in Nordic and Germanic fairy tales, the most important of which is the Edda epic compiled in Iceland in the 13th century. He was also known by names such as Wōđanaz, Woden, Wuotan and Wotan.

One-eyed Odin was the leader of the gods in Viking mythology. He was the god of war or battle, but also the god of poetry, death, secret wisdom and magic, among other things.

Odin was said to have invented runic letters. In several Germanic languages, Wednesday is named after Odin.

