The saints rejuvenate and no longer respond only to remote miracles. Carlo Acutis ascended to the altar of the blessed, the first step towards his sanctification, with his jeans and a pair of Nike shoes on. The young man, who died at the age of 15 a victim of sudden leukemia, was beatified on October 10 in Assisi, opening the possibility of becoming the first saint millennial. The supposed ascension to the skies of a kid who loved communication, computing and social media, He fully connects with a generation of Catholics unavoidably removed from some of the myths of sanctification. He influencer de Dios or El Patron de la web, as the thousands of devotees who followed him before the ceremony that finished raising him already know him, inaugurates a new era in the worship of Catholic idols. His story, for various reasons, went around the world last week.

Carlo Acutis was born in London in 1991, where his parents, a family of the Turinese upper bourgeoisie, had moved for work reasons. However, the boy grew up and developed his passions (computing and faith) in Milan. His work on social networks and on the Internet in favor of the Church made him a well-known figure in the world of Catholic youth. The Pope himself referred to him and that aspect of messenger last week, noting that the young man “knew how to use new communication techniques to transmit the Gospel, communicate values ​​and beauty.” For Cardinal Angelo Becciu, then prefect for Congregation of Saints —Now fallen from grace by the scandals that are going through the Holy See— he was “an example of faith for the young.” “He created a computer project on the themes of faith, he had a site on Eucharistic miracles. So this young man lived his faith to the fullest, “said Becciu.

The talent for handling the ones and the zeros is not enough to attract the attention of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints. The miracle attributed and necessary for the beatification of Acutis happened in 2013, when, according to the version accepted by the Church, he saved the life of a Brazilian child “with a rare congenital anatomical abnormality” known as the annular pancreas. The boy was born in 2010 in Campo Grande with an injury that divided the organ into two parts, for which theoretically he needed a major surgery. His family, however, requested the intercession of Acutis, who had already died. Basically a prayer celebrated by a priest before a piece of pajamas of the future blessed, which the boy touched. The operation was never performed because the boy recovered, without an apparent medical explanation. A fact that the Congregation for the Causes of Saints recognized as the miracle necessary for beatification by Acutis.

The last surprise came when the devotees who attended the ceremony a week ago in Assisi – the place where he asked to be buried – found how the body of the young man was apparently uncorrupted. That is, practically intact. One more supposed sign of Acutis’ uniqueness. When a beatification or canonization is carried out, the body of the candidate is always exhumed from the altars and a verification is carried out. But that of Acutis was not exhumed in the state that was later shown, as explained by Bishop Domenico Sorrentino, of the Diocese of Assisi. “It was found in the normal state of transformation typical of the condition post mortem (…) the body, although transformed, but with several parts still in their anatomical connection, was treated with conservation and integration techniques normally practiced to expose with dignity the bodies of the blessed and of the faithful to veneration. the Saints. Reconstruction of the face with a silicone mask was particularly successful. ” The image of the boy prostrate in his grave, with his jeans, Nike shoes and a sports sweatshirt generated a huge impact. The symbol of a new generation of saints.