After its passage through the cinemas, “The crooked lines of God” It arrived on Netflix a few days ago and has already become a success. The plot of the film directed by Oriol Paulo and starring Bárbara Lennie is framed in the thriller/suspense genre and has been nominated for six Goya awards in 2023 for its acclaimed performances and captivating story.

Barbara Lennie is the protagonist of “The crooked lines of God”. Photo: Netflix

What is “The Crooked Lines of God” about?

“A private detective who claims to be paranoid is admitted to a psychiatric hospital to investigate the mysterious death of another patient,” the Netflix synopsis states.

“The crooked lines of God” It brings us closer to Alice Gould, a private investigator who pretends to have a mental illness to infiltrate a psychiatric care center and, in this way, investigate the death of one of the patients.

Already in the medical establishment, the protagonist begins to walk the corridors of the hospital and meet the professionals who work there. However, she realizes that her investigation is just one piece of an even bigger and dangerous move. Or is that what her own mind has led her to believe?

Explained ending of “The crooked lines of God”

samuel alvar he resigns from his position and the doctors on the board decide to vote. What do they solve? That they should give the declaration of health to Alicebut the aforementioned doctor does not agree, for which he leaves the room, but not before commenting on a particular fact that will give the film a 180° turn.

“By the way, last night Dr. Donadío called me. It turns out that after the Zurich congress he went on vacation with his wife. There was no conspiracy, our telegrams simply did not reach him. I asked him if he could come to clarify this matter and he has very kindly agreed,” Alvar commented.

At the end, Alice’s face changes completely. At that moment, we see that a man enters the room and, to the surprise of many, it is a familiar face.

It is the same subject that helped the protagonist to enter the psychiatric center, but it is not who she thinks: it is her doctor, Dr. Donadío, who says the following: “Hello, Alice. What trouble have you gotten yourself into this time?” Immediately afterwards, the shot focuses on the woman’s face and the film ends.

With these last scenes, it is hinted that, indeed, Alice was paranoid and that everything she has been doing and saying is just part of an illusion generated by her mind.