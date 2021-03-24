“We want Murcia to be the setting for thousands of photos, which travel the world through social networks.” This is the wish that the president of the Federation of Peñas Huertanas, Juan Pablo Hernández, showed this Wednesday during the presentation of the program of activities organized for Spring Week. “For the second year in a row we will not be able to enjoy our festivities, but we have put all our efforts so that we live these days in a special way”, added the mayor of Culture, Jesús Pacheco, who accompanied him in this act together with the president of the Sardinera Group , José Antonio Sánchez.

To get the capital of the Region project the image of your celebrations through cyberspace, elements and figures of the parades of Bando de la Huerta and Burial of the Sardine through different streets and squares of the city. Cars, floats, vases and garden figures, in addition to gods and allegorical figures, will function as well as a claim for thousands and thousands of ‘selfies’. In addition, the Glorieta fountain will feature a motif from each of the three important parades this week: Bando, Batalla de Flores and Entierro de la Sardina, with the city’s coat of arms in the background. On the other hand, during these seven days on Avenida Alfonso X music related to these festivities will be played.

Poster of alternative activities for the Spring Festivities. / Nacho Garcia / AGM

This general setting will be accompanied by a wide program of activities, «Fundamentally outdoors and with the relevant security measures and capacity restrictions by invitation, in accordance with the epidemiological situation, “Pacheco stressed. “We have titled this deployment with the slogan ‘reborn in spring’, because we hope this will be a turning point after the long, dark and gloomy winter that we have suffered and we can restore optimism to Murcians,” said Hernández.

Among the Huerta proposals stands out the Tribute that will be paid next Monday, April 5, to the candidates for Reinas de la Huerta, which continue to await, since last year, the opening of the envelopes with the names of the winners. Likewise, Bando de la Huerta’s day will feature the traditional Mass for the Patron Saint, La Fuensanta, which has been in the Cathedral for more than a year, after its descent for the failed festivities of last year. Exhibitions, folklore, panocho and trovo and traditional music complete a program to which the sardine proposals will be added, which will be developed mainly on social networks.