It is a duel of winners in the debut. Estudiantes de La Plata, who began their campaign in the League Cup with a victory over River, visit Godoy Cruz in Mendoza, for the second date of Zone A. Mendoza’s team also prevailed on the first date: it was 2-1 against Aldosivi at the José María Minella, in Mar del Plata.

The match is played from 17.10 at the Malvinas Argentinas stadium in Mendoza, The referee is Diego Ceballos. Televisa TNT.

The history between both teams is very even: they played 22 games and there were ten wins each and two draws.

Probable lineups:

La Plata students: Mariano Andújar; Leonardo Godoy, Nazareno Colombo, Fabián Noguera and Nicolás Pasquini; Manuel Castro, Jorge Rodríguez, David Ayala and Lucas Rodríguez; Federico González and Leandro Díaz. DT: Ricardo Zielinski.

Godoy Cruz: Juan Espínola; Gianluca Ferrari, Leonel González, Hugo Silva and Damián Pérez; Martin Ojeda, Gonzalo Abrego, Wilder Cartagena and Renzo Tesuri or Ezequiel Bullaude; Ezequiel Bellaude or Jeison Chalá and Tomás Badaloni. DT: Sebastián Méndez.